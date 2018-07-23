Foundry Partners LLC Sells 892 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 43.7% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries opened at $220.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.10 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.78. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

