Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Spok by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Spok stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.56. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

