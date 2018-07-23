Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (IMOS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS Technologies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 34,065.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of ChipMOS Technologies opened at $14.77 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $632.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChipMOS Technologies Inc – has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.