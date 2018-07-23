Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Foundation Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.12). Foundation Medicine posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($4.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foundation Medicine.

Get Foundation Medicine alerts:

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 84.96% and a negative return on equity of 299.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Foundation Medicine news, CEO Troy Cox sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $191,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent A. Miller sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $133,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foundation Medicine opened at $136.95 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Foundation Medicine has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Medicine (FMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.