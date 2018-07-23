Forty Seven (FTSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.69

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 2975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTSV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Forty Seven alerts:

In other news, insider Stefan A. Dyckerhoff acquired 136,650 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,186,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe acquired 468,750 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 805,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,400.

There is no company description available for Forty Seven Inc

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.