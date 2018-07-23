Flotek Industries (FTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Flotek Industries traded up $0.04, reaching $3.05, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,541. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Flotek Industries will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider H. Richard Walton bought 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 276,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,728.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Snively bought 10,216 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,836.56. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,864.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $217,013 in the last ninety days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flotek Industries by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.