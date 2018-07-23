Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,370,000 after purchasing an additional 163,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,622,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,368,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 84.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,610,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,044 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $71,891,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,769,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 188,579 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Kimco Realty opened at $16.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $304.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.