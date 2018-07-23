Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.54 Million Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $4,662,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $144.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $156.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $119.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.