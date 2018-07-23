Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 361.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 79,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $16.97 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.42.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 221.74%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

