Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 101.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 114.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,553,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,155 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 91.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 173.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,091 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 617,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,611,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

