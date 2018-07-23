First Trust Water ETF (FIW) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 4,618.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.0861 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

