First Solar (FSLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. First Solar has set its FY18 guidance at $1.50-1.90 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.47 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $53.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

In related news, insider Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $67,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,143.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $1,355,192. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

