First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts expect First Financial Northwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest opened at $20.10 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $216.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,256.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann E. Lee sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $105,251.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,580 shares of company stock worth $1,768,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

