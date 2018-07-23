First Data (FDC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Data traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 278924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

FDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on First Data in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 166,412 shares valued at $3,259,248. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

