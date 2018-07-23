First Command Bank Reduces Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 21,835.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 831,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 827,359 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in 3M by 67.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 12.0% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 15.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus dropped their price target on 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $263.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price (down previously from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.79.

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $191.44 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

