First Bancshares (FBMS) versus DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF) Critical Analysis

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ: DNBF) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get DNB Financial Corp Common Stock alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Financial Corp Common Stock 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.78%. First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given DNB Financial Corp Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DNB Financial Corp Common Stock is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corp Common Stock $48.40 million 2.93 $7.94 million $2.28 14.52 First Bancshares $80.43 million 5.55 $10.61 million $1.76 20.54

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than DNB Financial Corp Common Stock. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corp Common Stock 16.61% 9.33% 0.88% First Bancshares 16.11% 9.28% 0.98%

Dividends

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Bancshares beats DNB Financial Corp Common Stock on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits. It also provides loan products comprising fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods. In addition, it offers cash management, remote capture, Internet banking, letters of credit, and other lending services, as well as commercial sweep accounts; and various investment and insurance products, such as fixed and variable annuities, 401(k) plans and rollovers, stocks, self-directed and managed IRAs, bonds, mutual funds, brokerage, long term care insurance, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, separately managed investment accounts, disability insurance, and self-employed pension plans. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services to individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; investment and fiduciary services, such as investment management, investment advisory, estate settlement, client bill paying, custody, financial planning, corporate trustee/trust administration, and power of attorney and guardian of the estate capacities; and safekeeping and other depository services, as well as securities brokerage and ATM services. It operates through 15 community offices located in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1860 and is based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, automated teller machines, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 3 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Florida. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.