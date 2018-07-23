Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) CFO Michael David Noonan Sells 23,502 Shares

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $117,745.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of -0.86.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Finjan by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Finjan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

