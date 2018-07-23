Financial Survey: 21Vianet Group (VNET) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 21Vianet Group and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock 3 17 2 0 1.95

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.57%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a consensus price target of $42.41, suggesting a potential downside of 29.14%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $521.45 million 2.39 -$118.76 million ($0.24) -46.33 Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock $1.56 billion 5.28 -$19.00 million $0.48 124.69

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -18.29% 0.85% 0.40% Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock -1.73% 4.92% 2.91%

Summary

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock beats 21Vianet Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, and route optimization services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 19 self-built and 38 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 29,080 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 20 other media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The company's Websites feature 600 million reviews and opinions on 7.5 million places comprising 1.2 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 750,000 vacation rentals; 4.6 million restaurants; and 915,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

