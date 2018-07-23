Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) Position Cut by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Financial Engines comprises approximately 1.6% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueport Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueport Capital L.P. now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Engines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNGN remained flat at $$44.95 during trading on Monday. Financial Engines Inc has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Financial Engines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Financial Engines Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Financial Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Financial Engines news, Director Joseph Grundfest sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,221,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bunch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,345. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.