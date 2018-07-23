Financial Comparison: Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) versus Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sol Gel Technologies and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.21%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.42%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol Gel Technologies N/A N/A N/A Infinity Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.47% -61.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol Gel Technologies $170,000.00 776.83 -$31.56 million ($5.02) -1.39 Infinity Pharmaceuticals $6.00 million 17.85 -$41.83 million ($0.83) -2.30

Sol Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sol Gel Technologies beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program, including DUO study that is in randomized and monotherapy Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate; and AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize products containing duvelisib in oncology indications., as well as collaboration agreement with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

