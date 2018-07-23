Financial Comparison: Momo (MOMO) & ConvergeOne (CVON)

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) and ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Momo and ConvergeOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 1 11 0 2.92 ConvergeOne 0 1 5 0 2.83

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. ConvergeOne has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.99%. Given ConvergeOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConvergeOne is more favorable than Momo.

Risk & Volatility

Momo has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConvergeOne has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momo and ConvergeOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.32 billion 6.87 $318.56 million $1.53 29.72 ConvergeOne $918.93 million 0.72 $290,000.00 $0.38 24.37

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than ConvergeOne. ConvergeOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and ConvergeOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 24.68% 37.07% 30.16% ConvergeOne N/A -99.44% 6.22%

Dividends

ConvergeOne pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Momo does not pay a dividend. ConvergeOne pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of ConvergeOne shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momo beats ConvergeOne on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services. It also provides customer engagement solutions comprising omni-channel, self-service interactive voice recognition and advanced routing, social media, remote agent, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics, workforce optimization, and integration software and cloud connector solutions; and enterprise networking technology solutions, such as mobile device management, routing and switching technology, wireless, and location service applications. In addition, the company offers data center solutions, including design, procurement, implementation, management, and optimization of data center infrastructure assets, as well as server migration and consolidation services; storage management and data management solutions; and virtualization solutions. Further, it provides cloud solutions in private, C1 Cloud, hybrid, and public cloud environments; end-to-end network and data security solutions; and disaster recovery services and solutions, such as business continuity assessment and planning, network availability and data continuity, and recovery and crisis management, as well as FireStorm POV, an security assessment tool. ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

