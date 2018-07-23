Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) COO Sells $1,727,244.11 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 43,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,727,244.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial traded down $0.45, reaching $39.69, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 8,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500,930 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,538,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,068 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,511,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 703,287 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

