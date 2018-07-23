Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial opened at $40.14 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

