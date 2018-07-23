FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $86,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 722,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 719,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,021,000 after acquiring an additional 241,604 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx by 11,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 214,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 212,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $536,510,000 after acquiring an additional 206,147 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $234.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.