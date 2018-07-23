Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $23.98. 131,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,977. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,119,498.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,530,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,296,000 after purchasing an additional 206,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

