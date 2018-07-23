FB Financial (FBK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Get FB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other FB Financial news, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $19,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $127,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.