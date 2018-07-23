Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) Stock Price

Media coverage about BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) has trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJ’s Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1743823289846 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale opened at $25.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. BJ’s Wholesale has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

