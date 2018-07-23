Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) Stock Price

Media coverage about BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ) has trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJ’s Wholesale earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.1743823289846 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:
- JPMorgan Starts BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) at Neutral (streetinsider.com)
- BJ’s Wholesale Analysts Look for More Upside After 51% Runup (msn.com)
- BJ’s gives $50,000 to feed hungry kids in Southwest Virginia (wsls.com)
- BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 to Help Feeding America Southwest Virginia Provide Healthy Summer Meals for Kids (finance.yahoo.com)
- We shopped at Costco and BJ’s Wholesale to see which store had the better deals, and one had a clear edge over the other (businessinsider.com)
Shares of BJ’s Wholesale opened at $25.91 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. BJ’s Wholesale has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.46.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
About BJ’s Wholesale
There is no company description available for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc
See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.