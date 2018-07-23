Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect UBS Group (UBS) Share Price

News stories about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.7352277939202 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.31. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.