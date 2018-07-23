Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272,286 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,760,000 after buying an additional 872,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.38. 145,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,548. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

