Farmer Bros (FARM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of FARM opened at $27.95 on Monday. Farmer Bros has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $691,123.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Farmer Bros by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

