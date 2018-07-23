Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $209.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $609.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $211.50.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total transaction of $150,163,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,482 shares in the company, valued at $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,033,116 shares of company stock worth $3,041,961,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

