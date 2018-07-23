Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $11,469,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

On Thursday, June 28th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $10,754,150.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total value of $10,577,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $10,296,550.00.

On Monday, May 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $10,283,900.00.

FB stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.91. 16,021,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,939,398. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $211.62. The company has a market cap of $609.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 61.2% in the second quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 104,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 46,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $10,434,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 17.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 29.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.