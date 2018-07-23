EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

