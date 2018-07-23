Eyenovia Inc’s (EYEN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Eyenovia’s (NASDAQ:EYEN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 24th. Eyenovia had issued 2,730,000 shares in its public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $27,300,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.