Eyenovia (EYEN) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyenovia earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4235178570646 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Eyenovia traded down $0.10, hitting $6.40, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 22,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.