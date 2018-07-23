Extended Stay America (STAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extended Stay America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAY opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

