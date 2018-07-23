Extended Stay America (STAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extended Stay America to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of STAY opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Extended Stay America Company Profile
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.