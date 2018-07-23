Exponent (EXPO) versus ICF International (ICFI) Financial Analysis

Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and ICF International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $347.80 million 7.30 $41.30 million $1.07 45.63 ICF International $1.23 billion 1.10 $62.87 million $3.02 23.84

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. ICF International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICF International pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exponent has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Exponent is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 13.51% 20.52% 14.07% ICF International 5.27% 9.91% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exponent and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICF International 0 4 2 0 2.33

Exponent currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.82%. ICF International has a consensus target price of $71.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.83%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Exponent.

Risk and Volatility

Exponent has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

