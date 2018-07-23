Experience Points 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,101.00 (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Experience Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. In the last week, Experience Points has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Experience Points has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $47,101.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Experience Points alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00038561 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00607003 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points Coin Profile

Experience Points (CRYPTO:XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 272,042,218,920 coins and its circulating supply is 237,228,758,647 coins. The official message board for Experience Points is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP . The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Experience Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Experience Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.