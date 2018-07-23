Expedia Group (EXPE) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.02.

Expedia Group opened at $125.50 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. AXA raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

