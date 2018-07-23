Exelon (EXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against the decline of its industry. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.30 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Exelon to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of Exelon opened at $42.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 401.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 836.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2,718.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 148,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

