Exelon (EXC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exelon (NYSE: EXC):

7/23/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "In last six months, shares of Exelon Corporation have outperformed its industry's rally. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern."

7/23/2018 – Exelon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Exelon is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2018 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/13/2018 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2018 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 3,973,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,839. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after buying an additional 9,072,773 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Exelon by 766.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,254 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,779,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exelon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

