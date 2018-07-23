E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ETFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of ETFC opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,722,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,577 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,217,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 75.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,948,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,960,000 after purchasing an additional 836,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,434,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

