Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $16.10 or 0.00207502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Crex24, BTC-Alpha and fex. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $169.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.05849340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000875 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 103,248,995 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.github.io . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BCEX, BTC Markets, Ovis, C2CX, OKEx, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bithumb, BigONE, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, EXX, Gatehub, C-CEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Lbank, Korbit, Huobi, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinroom, YoBit, Qryptos, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Abucoins, fex, Coinut, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax, Crex24, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, BTCC, Bibox, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Binance, Coinone, RightBTC, CoinEx, QBTC, Coinnest and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

