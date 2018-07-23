Essex Property Trust (ESS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $229.35 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $214.03 and a 52-week high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

