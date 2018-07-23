Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Equity Residential has set its Q2 guidance at $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $633.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.81 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equity Residential opened at $63.22 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $70.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

In other news, insider Barry Altshuler sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $316,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,110 shares of company stock worth $2,048,048. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

