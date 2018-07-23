Equitable Group (EQB) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.63.

Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$61.55. 3,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,511. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C($0.01). Equitable Group had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of C$89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.70 million.

In other Equitable Group news, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$74,100.00. Also, insider Stephen Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$55.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,201,785.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

