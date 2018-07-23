equinet Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) a €18.00 Price Target

equinet set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.88) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.35) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.06 ($25.96).

P1Z stock opened at €24.26 ($28.54) on Friday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 52 week low of €17.00 ($20.00) and a 52 week high of €24.34 ($28.64).

