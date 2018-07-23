Equal (EQL) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Equal has a total market cap of $474,058.00 and approximately $2,090.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003730 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00432819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00155979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023866 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 797,351,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,555,154 tokens. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

