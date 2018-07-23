Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

