Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp opened at $38.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $448.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

